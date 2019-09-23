Arlo Introduces Next-Generation Pro Series With The All-New Pro 3 Security Camera System

With category-leading 2K image quality boasting nearly 80 percent more pixels than its predecessor, Arlo Pro 3 takes the Pro Series up to a new level of performance. With a brand-new image sensor, Pro 3 can record video at up to 2K in resolution with HDR for enhanced details and clarity across light and dark areas in a scene, with a new super wide angle 160-degree field of view. Pro 3's wire-free design includes a weather-resistant housing that can be installed at nearly any angle via a magnetic mount or screw mount for added physical security. Arlo Pro 3 marks the first time a camera in the Pro series will feature a built-in siren that can be triggered automatically, or manually from the Arlo app, when motion or audio is detected, as well as an integrated spotlight to light up the night and ward off unwelcomed guests. Color night vision further differentiates Pro 3 from other conventional security cameras, by allowing users to see what's lurking with color video instead of traditional black-and-white security footage. Additionally, superior two-way audio lets users have clear, natural conversations remotely through the camera's built-in microphone and speaker.

"As our new Pro Series flagship product, Pro 3 is packed with the latest innovations that give DIY users the ability to monitor their home or business with more clarity and details, along with all of the convenience of Arlo's award-winning wire-free design," said Naveen Chhangani, Vice President of Product Management. "By further factoring in the capabilities of Arlo Smart's artificial intelligence, it only alerts you for the activities that matters most to you. With e911 and a quick call to action embedded into the rich notification, it allows users to take direct control of their security from anywhere, anytime – for ultimate peace of mind."

With the purchase of the Pro 3 system, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo Smart, which offers rolling 30-days of cloud recordings to store and view video clips at 2K resolution. In addition, users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Arlo's e911 feature is also part of the Arlo Smart trial, providing access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their Pro 3 cameras, adjust their camera's settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

With its fast and simple wire-free setup and weather-resistant design, Arlo Pro 3 is the perfect solution for monitoring any outdoor or indoor area. Pro 3 includes a magnetic mount that allows users the flexibility to easily angle their camera in nearly any direction and almost any type of surface, including walls, ceilings, tables, awnings, and more. The new system includes a rechargeable, long-lasting battery along with a magnetic charging cable that can also be used to directly power the camera. Using the same accessories as Arlo Ultra, Pro 3 users can further customize their set-up with convenient add-ons like the solar panel, extended length outdoor charging cables, and a dual charging station designed to quickly charge two batteries at once.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo's partnership with I-View Now; the benefits provided by integrating I-View Now platform with Arlo products; and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security Cameras, Security Camera Systems. Type: excludes not remote viewing ready, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-June 2019

2 Available to customers in the United States only

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

For further information: press@arlo.com, 949-438-1088, http://www.arlo.com

Related Links

http://www.arlo.com

