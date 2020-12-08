Arlo Announces Strategic Partnership With Calix, Expanding Distribution To New Regional Markets

Partnership enables local Communication Service Providers to add Arlo security cameras, doorbells and Smart services to customers' managed WiFi experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected camera brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Calix, a leading global provider of cloud and software platforms, systems and services. The relationship enables expanded distribution of Arlo's award-winning smart home security products and services to customers in local markets across the U.S. and Canada via local Communications Service Providers (CSP).

As interest in smart home security continues to grow, consumers living outside major metropolitan areas oftentimes have a difficulty accessing the latest technology available through national retail channels. With the rapid pace of new technology, the plethora of choices and change can be difficult to navigate, and even slow adoption of new technology. The partnership with Calix ensures Arlo's latest smart home solutions reach local markets. Customers will be able to access Arlo's advanced security products and services through their trusted CSP as part of their overall managed WiFi experience. Now, regardless of the area of the country they call home, consumers can enjoy peace of mind knowing what they love and have worked hard for is protected by Arlo.

"Arlo is dedicated to one simple, yet fundamental need we all share: to protect and connect with the people and places we love. Our strategic partnership with Calix, encompassing a strong network for CSPs, will enable even wider distribution of Arlo's award-winning smart home security products powered by Arlo SmartCloud to communities," said Matt McRae, CEO, Arlo. "Arlo will underscore the value proposition offered by Calix and the CSPs to deliver best-in-class smart security solutions to consumers who rely on their trusted local CSP for WiFi solutions that keep them connected and secure."

Calix will work with trusted community CSPs to educate new consumers on the beneits of Arlo's leading home security solutions.

"We are focused on bringing leading solutions to our CSP customers on a regular basis and are thrilled to announce that Arlo will be added to our platform," said Michael Weening, COO, Calix. "Through integrating Arlo into our Revenue EDGE Solution, CSPs will have a unique opportunity to be the center of their subscriber experience, delighting them with value-added services, all while driving new sources of revenue for their business."

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

About Calix, Inc.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

