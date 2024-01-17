ARKLYZ AG ACQUIRES LLOYD SHOES GMBH FROM ARA AG

LLOYD Shoes GmbH is sold by Ara AG to Arklyz AG, a growing powerhouse in the sports and lifestyle sectors. Arklyz will provide strategic support and resources to further strengthen and grow LLOYD's wholesale, omnichannel and international business.

SULINGEN, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arklyz AG, based in Stans, Switzerland, becomes the new owner of LLOYD Shoes GmbH, Sulingen. Arklyz and Ara have signed definitive agreements for Arklyz to acquire LLOYD Shoes GmbH with all its operating subsidiaries. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both Arklyz AG and Ara AG.

"Today's announcement is another strategic milestone for us," says Param Singh, owner and CEO of Arklyz Group. "This is a unique opportunity to take over one of the most respected and well-known companies in the German shoe industry. LLOYD is already the undisputed market leader in the men's premium segment in its core European markets, and we look forward to further developing it internationally. Further, there are strong opportunities to grow LLOYD by strengthening its omni-channel presence. I am incredibly happy to welcome LLOYD to Arklyz Group."

"We decided to sell LLOYD to Arklyz, as we believe that with its broad expertise in the lifestyle and footwear sectors, Arklyz is the right owner for LLOYD for its next chapter of growth," says Andreas Wortmann, CEO of Ara AG. "We are very pleased that LLOYD will be heading for a new safe harbour after 25 years of ownership by Ara AG, and we wish the entire team continued success."

"LLOYD aims to become a highly recognised premium footwear and lifestyle brand, globally. We have been growing nicely over the last years. Now, together with Arklyz and its expertise, we can further strengthen our omnichannel strategy and expand in the international markets," says Andreas Schaller, Managing Director of LLOYD Shoes GmbH. "We are excited about the future as we are looking forward to working with Arklyz and Param Singh."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and antitrust approvals. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

About Arklyz

Arklyz was founded in 2018 by Param Singh, owner and CEO of Arklyz Group. Based in Stans, Switzerland, Arklyz Group AG is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, lifestyle, and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Arklyz owns The Athlete's Foot, Asphaltgold, Intersocks and several global licenses or wholesale distribution with retail for brands like Salomon, HEAD, Crocs, Nordica, Adidas, Hey Dude, etc.

About LLOYD

Since 1888, LLOYD is the market leader in the premium footwear sector in German-speaking and Scandinavian countries. For the last 136 years, LLOYD has stood for the highest quality in shoe production. Based on its omni-channel strategy, the company sells its collections worldwide, in 48 countries at around 2,800 points of sale. LLOYD operates 35 concept stores in major cities in Germany as well as in other major cities like Copenhagen, Lima, Vienna, and Beijing as well as through international online platform, LLOYD.COM. LLOYD also offers high-quality leather goods such as jackets, bags, and belts to match the shoe collections for men and women. The company employs over 1,500 people including almost 500 in Germany.

