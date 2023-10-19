Arizona Metals Intercepts Gold-Zinc-Rich Sulphide Mineralization at its Kay Project Western Target

Drill hole KM-23-113 intersected 3.0 m grading 3.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Zn, and 17 g/t Ag (3.2 g/t AuEq, after recoveries), including 0.9 m at 9.2 g/t Au, 3.4% Zn, and 45 g/t Ag (9.4 g/t AuEq, after recoveries). This drill hole represents the northernmost intercept of a consistent mineralized horizon encountered over a strike length of 735 m on the Western Target (Figure 1). This horizon was intersected in all eight Western Target drill holes. The mineralized horizon exhibits sulphide minerals (pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite) and broad zones of highly anomalous gold, copper, and zinc, accompanied by sodium depletion, a key indicator of hydrothermal activity in volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems. The drill intercept in KM-23-113 lies at a depth of 620 metres below surface outcrop assays showing multiple percent copper, running over 385 m of strike length along the mineralized horizon (Figure 1, 2). Mineralization appears to be strengthening to the north, where surface exposures of coherent rhyolite indicate a volcanic center and possible locations of massive sulphide mineralization.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented, "We are very encouraged by these preliminary results on the Western Target, indicating an extensive mineralized horizon that shows strong improvement to the north, in agreement with surface assays in this area. An Exploration Plan of Operations is currently being prepared, which will allow us to build additional drill pads to test northward extensions of the Western Target mineralized horizon."

"In only the first eight holes in the Western Target, we have hit wide zones that include stringer to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, over widths that are indicative of a system with the potential to be similar or even larger than what we see at the Kay Mine Deposit. Even more importantly, we have encountered high-grade, gold-rich sulphide mineralization, very similar to what we see in some of the best zones of the Kay Mine Deposit. The focus of upcoming drilling will be to vector further north, towards what surface sampling indicates is possibly closer to the heat source of the system, where we might expect to find greater widths as well as increasing copper content in mineralization."

Assays are pending from the eighth hole in the Western Target, KM-23-118. This hole intersected the Western Target mineralized horizon, which returned highly anomalous values in onsite portable XRF readings. One additional hole, drilled from pad W1 east toward the Central Target, encountered no significant assays.

With the completion of recent drill holes, Arizona Metals has drilled a total of 93,000 meters on the Kay property. The Company is fully funded (with $43 million in cash as of June 30, 2023) to complete the remaining 66,000 m of the 76,000-meter Phase 3 drill program (budgeted at $27.7 million).

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)

*The Kay Mine historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Phoenix and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101–Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

A webinar is to be scheduled in the coming days to discuss these recent results.

