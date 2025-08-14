Arizona Metals Files Technical Report for the Kay Mine Project

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX:AMC) (OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 30, 2025, the Company has filed the independent technical report supporting the first ever mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Kay Mine Project.

The technical report, titled "Technical Report On The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kay Deposit Cu-Au-Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Yavapai County Arizona, USA", has been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with National 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The technical report is dated August 14, 2025, with an effective date of June 17, 2025, and was authored by Allan Armitage, PhD, P. Geo., and Ben Eggers, MAIF, P. Geo., of SGS Geological Services ("SGS") and Shaohai (Sam) Yu, P. Met of SGS Bateman ("SGS"), each of whom is a independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County, which is located on 1669 acres of patented and BLM mining claims and 193 acres of private land that are not subject to any royalties. The Kay Mine Project is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Project, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. The Sugarloaf Peak Project is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Project was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Disclaimer

