Arizona Metals Corp Announces Election of Directors and Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

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TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that Jacques Perron, Duncan Middlemiss, Pamela Saxton, Breanne Beh and Ankit Shah have each been elected as directors of the Company at the meeting of shareholders held June 25, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO of Arizona Metals, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to welcome Ankit Shah to the Arizona Metals Board. Ankit brings extensive experience in finance, capital markets, and corporate strategy, along with a strong track record of working with growth-oriented companies. His insights into capital allocation, corporate governance, and value creation will be a tremendous asset to the Company and our shareholders. We look forward to benefiting from his perspective and contributions as we continue to execute our corporate objectives and strengthen Arizona Metals for the long term."

In addition to voting on the election of directors, at the Meeting shareholders also re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

A total of 36,070,056 shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 26.18% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding as at the record date for the Meeting.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular filed in respect of the Meeting and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County, Arizona, which is located on 1,669 acres of patented and BLM mining claims and 193 acres of private land that are not subject to any royalties. The Kay Mine Project contains a current mineral resource estimate ("MRE") with an effective date of June 17, 2025, of 9.28 million tonnes grading 1.39 g/t Au, 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.97% Cu, 0.33% Pb and 2.39% Zn in the Indicated category, and 0.86 million tonnes grading 1.06 g/t Au, 15.4 g/t Ag, 0.87% Cu, 0.20% Pb and 1.68% Zn in the Inferred category, in each case at a base-case cut-off grade of 1.00% CuEq. Copper equivalent MRE grades are 9.28 million tonnes at 3.18% CuEq in the Indicated category and 0.86 million tonnes at 2.44% CuEq in the Inferred category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Kay Mine Project is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m and remains open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Project, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. The Sugarloaf Peak Project is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million short tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Project was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "budgets", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as at the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the exploration, development and operation of mineral properties generally; the risk that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; the inherent uncertainty in estimating mineral resources, and the risk that mineral resource estimates (including the assumptions, parameters and methods on which they are based) may prove to be inaccurate or may have to be re-estimated; the lower level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources, which may not be upgraded to higher-confidence categories or converted to mineral reserves; fluctuations in commodity prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; the timely receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

This news release uses the terms "Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and in accordance with NI 43-101. While these terms are recognized and required by the Canadian Securities Administrators, they may not be recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral Resource estimates and related information in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Arizona Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact: Morgan Knowles, Vice President of Investor Relations, (647) 202-3904, [email protected] or Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, [email protected], www.arizonametalscorp.com, https://x.com/ArizonaCorp