Arizona Metals Corp Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQB: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Knowles as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Morgan brings with her significant experience in collaborating with executive-level and cross-functional teams, analyzing business situations, and developing and implementing practical investor relations programs and strategies. Morgan has managed investor relations and corporate communications strategies for public companies spanning various industries, including mining, environmental sustainability, and consumer packaged goods. She has successfully managed and executed large-scale investor relations campaigns during public and private equity offerings, company acquisitions, financial reporting, product launches and conferences.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "We are delighted to welcome Morgan to Arizona Metals' senior executive team. Her strong investor relations background, combined with a deep understanding of the mining and exploration industries, will be a great complement to the existing team as we continue to highlight exploration at the Kay Mine Deposit, as well as upcoming results of the fully-funded, 76,000 metre Phase 3 program at the Central and Western Targets (budgeted at $32 million). We believe that Morgan's capital markets experience and extensive industry contacts will be a driving force in our goal of creating substantial shareholder value."

The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drilling at and around the Western and Central Targets and the continuation and completion of the Company's Phase II drill program. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

For further information: Morgan Knowles, Vice President of Investor Relations, (647) 202-3904, [email protected]; or Marc Pais, President and CEO Arizona Metals Corp., (416) 565-7689, [email protected], www.arizonametalscorp.com, https://twitter.com/ArizonaCorp