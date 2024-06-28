Arizona Metals Corp Announces Annual General Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the meeting, the seven director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2024 (the "Circular") were elected as directors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the votes for each director are set out below.

Nominees Voted "For" % "For" Voted "Against" % "Against" Jacques Perron 40,564,594 99.82 % 74,547 0.18 % Duncan Middlemiss 40,124,683 98.73 % 514,458 1.27 % Rickard Vernon 23,358,885 57.48 % 17,280,256 42.52 % Conor Dooley 28,872,262 71.05 % 11,766,879 28.96 % Rosa Maria Rojas Espinoza 39,194,806 96.45 % 1,444,335 3.55 % Katherine Arnold 39,849,568 98.06 % 789,573 1.94 % Mike Pilmer 28,756,160 70.76 % 11,882,981 29.24 %

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders also re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP., Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company.

A total of 42,751,336 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 35.97 % of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the meeting.

Further disclosure on the mattes approved at the Meeting can be found in the Circular and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination patented and BLM claims totaling 1,665 acres that are not subject to any royalties, and 193 acres of private land. A historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)

*The Kay Mine historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG.

Morgan Knowles, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], (647) 202 -3904; Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, [email protected]