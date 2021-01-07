Aritzia to Present at ICR Conference 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) today announced that Brian Hill, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the ICR Conference on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 at 1pm ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation is accessible at https://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for 90 days after the event.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands, each with its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view and all with a depth of design and quality that provide compelling value. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia has more than 95 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

