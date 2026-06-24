Arista and Paradise Commercial Acquire Thornhill Square Shopping Centre

THORNHILL, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Arista and Paradise Commercial are pleased to announce the acquisition of Thornhill Square Shopping Centre, a 170,000 square foot mixed-use retail property located at 288, 298, and 300 John Street in Thornhill, Ontario.

Arista Logo (CNW Group/Paradise Commercial)

Anchored by Food Basics and Shoppers Drug Mart, with other notable tenants including CIBC and Santorini Estiatorio, Thornhill Square has long served as a community hub in one of Thornhill's most established and affluent neighbourhoods. The property carries a rich history and maintains a strong connection with the ownership group, who are committed to revitalizing the centre for the next generation of shoppers and tenants.

"This acquisition represents more than just a real estate transaction -- it is a continuation of a long-standing relationship with the property and the community it serves," said a spokesperson for the ownership group. "Thornhill Square has played an important role in the daily lives of local residents for many years, and we intend to honour that legacy through significant long-term investment."

The ownership group plans to implement an active investment and leasing program in partnership with property manager McCOR Management. The strategy focuses on refreshing the property, enhancing the tenant mix, and ensuring Thornhill Square remains a relevant destination that continues to meet the evolving needs of the community.

"Through targeted capital improvements and proactive leasing, we are committed to strengthening Thornhill Square's position as a necessity-based shopping and service destination in Thornhill," the group added. "Our focus is on delivering long-term value for both tenants and the community."

This acquisition reflects the ongoing commitment of Arista and Paradise to high-quality, community-oriented retail properties in strong Greater Toronto Area markets. The group looks forward to working closely with existing tenants and welcoming new ones as they reposition and revitalize this important local asset.

SOURCE Paradise Commercial

Parties interested in retail or commercial space at Thornhill Square are encouraged to contact Brittany Heath at 1-844-722-6472 or [email protected].