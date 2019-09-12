ArisGlobal Will Showcase New Automation Solutions and Strategies to Industry Leaders at 2019 Life Sciences Technology Summit

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- ArisGlobal today announced details of its annual Life Sciences Technology Summit (AGLSTS 2019), taking place October 1st - 3rd at the Miami Beach EDITION hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. The 3-day event will bring together senior executives, IT and business practitioners, and industry experts across drug safety, regulatory affairs, clinical development, and medical affairs to discuss how a unified platform and automation technology can transform the drug development process.

Over the course of several networking opportunities, attendees will be able to engage with industry peers to discuss new ways to reduce the high costs of technology ownership, enable better decision making, and improve productivity.

Debuting New Automation Solutions Within ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® Platform

At AGLSTS 2019, ArisGlobal will debut new additions to its LifeSphere portfolio that leverage cognitive computing technology to increase speed and efficiency by automating manual, resource-intensive tasks. These new technologies include:

A cutting edge, cloud-based drug safety system built on a completely new architecture powered by AWS that incorporates the latest in robotic process automation and cognitive computing. In an industry first, the system, developed in direct partnership with regulatory agencies and several leading pharmaceutical companies, offers seamless out-of-the-box unification with medical affairs and product quality functions.

A new solution to automate the entire medical literature monitoring process, leveraging natural language processing to bring efficiency and compliance to a historically manual process.

Building upon the success of AGLSTS 2018, this year's summit will include breakout agendas for four different user groups: Safety, Regulatory, Clinical, and Medical Affairs. This will give all attendees the opportunity to take part in general sessions as well as respective sessions tailored to sharing and discussing insights specific to those areas.

"We're very excited to introduce new innovations within our LifeSphere portfolio at AGLSTS 2019," said Sam Stein, ArisGlobal's Vice President, Marketing. "We can't wait to share these product updates with the world, and we look forward to hearing from leading industry voices on a wide range of topics covering automation, compliance and digital transformation best practices. We look forward to seeing everyone in beautiful Miami Beach."

To learn more or to register to attend AGLSTS 2019, please visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/arisglobal-life-sciences-technology-summit-2019-registration/.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. LifeSphere® integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

