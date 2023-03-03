ARIS MINING UPDATES MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES FOR THE SEGOVIA OPERATIONS WITH FULL REPLACEMENT OF 2022 PRODUCTION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3 2023 /CNW/ - Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining" or the "Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: TPRFF) announces updated mineral resource and reserve estimates for the Segovia Operations in Colombia, effective December 31, 2022 (the "2022 MRE"). The 2022 MRE includes full replacement of gold ounces mined during 2022.

Highlights of the Segovia Operations 2022 MRE include:

Figure 1: Growth of Segovia Operations mineral resources, net production depletion (CNW Group/Aris Mining Corporation)

Proven and probable mineral reserves of 755.2 thousand ounces (koz) of gold (Au) from 2.4 million tonnes (Mt) at 9.95 grams per tonne (g/t) Au. This compares to 744.7 koz from 2.3 Mt at 10.1 g/t Au as of December 31, 2021





Measured and indicated mineral resources of 1.7 million ounces of gold (Moz) from 5.0 Mt at 10.60 g/t Au





Inferred mineral resources of 1.6 Moz of gold from 5.3 Mt at 9.44 g/t Au





Extended growth history of mineral resources, net of depletion, since 2010 (see Figure 1)

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented "Segovia is a high-grade gold operation that has been producing gold for more than 150 years. Following the 2022 in-mine and near-mine drilling campaign, we are pleased to report another year of replacing mined ounces with new reserves and resources. For 2023, we have planned an exploration drilling program of 84,500 metres at Segovia focussed on increasing the mineral reserves and life of mine plan, extending the known resources at the four producing mines, and further exploring strategic high priority vein targets located adjacent to the current mining operations."

Tables 1 and 2 include the full breakdown of the 2022 MRE.

Table 1: Segovia Operations Mineral Reserves effective December 31, 2022

Classification Deposit Tonnes (kt) Grade Au (g/t) Contained Au (koz) Proven Providencia 204.1 11.22 73.6 Sandra K 25.2 8.46 6.8 Total Proven 229.3 10.92 80.5 Probable Providencia 198.9 8.11 51.8 Sandra K 462.2 7.42 110.3 El Silencio 1,369.3 11.01 484.6 Carla 101.3 8.57 27.9 Total Probable 2,131.7 9.84 674.7 Proven + Probable Total 2,361.0 9.95 755.2

Notes: 1. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared under the supervision of, or was reviewed by, Pamela De Mark, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Technical Services of Aris Mining, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3. Mineral reserves are reported within scheduled mine designs using a cut-off grade of between 2.86 and 3.44 g/t Au depending on deposit, based on a gold price of US$1,7000 per ounce, metallurgical recovery of 94%, and costs of between US$147 and US$177 per tonne depending on deposit, including consideration for concentrate credits.

4. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the mineral reserves.

Table 2: Segovia Operations Mineral Resources effective December 31, 2022

Classification Deposit Tonnes (kt) Grade Au (g/t) Contained Au (koz) Measured Providencia 369 15.71 187 Sandra K 35 11.96 14 Total Measured 405 15.39 200 Indicated Providencia 398 10.30 132 Sandra K 708 9.67 220 El Silencio 3,292 10.35 1,095 Carla 163 8.07 42 Vera 9 10.22 3 Total Indicated 4,569 10.16 1,492 Measured + Indicated Providencia 768 12.91 319 Sandra K 743 9.78 234 El Silencio 3,292 10.35 1,095 Carla 163 8.07 42 Vera 9 10.22 3 Total Measured + Indicated 4,974 10.58 1,692 Inferred Providencia 756 14.68 357 Sandra K 1,032 12.24 406 El Silencio 2,146 7.65 528 Carla 238 6.25 48 Vera 771 7.10 176 Verticales 118 5.87 22 Cristales 263 9.40 80 Total Inferred 5,325 9.44 1,616

Notes: 1. Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves.

2. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have no demonstrated economic viability.

3. The mineral resource estimate was prepared under the supervision of, or was reviewed by, Pamela De Mark, P.Geo, Senior Vice President, Technical Services of Aris Mining, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. De Mark has reviewed and verified the drilling, sampling, assaying, and QAQC protocols and results, and is of the opinion that the sample recovery, preparation, analyses, and security protocols used for the mineral reserve estimate and the mineral resource estimate are reliable for that purpose.

4. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

5. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 2.65 g/t Au over a 1.0 m mining width, based on a gold price of US$1,850 per ounce, metallurgical recovery of 94%, and costs of US$148 per tonne, including consideration for concentrate credits.

6. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the mineral resources.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pamela De Mark, P.Geo, Senior Vice President, Technical Services of Aris Mining, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com and www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Language

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results of the 2022 MRE and the nature of such results, the 2023 exploration program and the details and timing thereof, and the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Statements concerning mineral reserve estimates and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this presentation.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to: local environmental and regulatory requirements and delays in obtaining required environmental and other licenses, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments, uncertainties and hazards associated with gold exploration, development and mining, risks associated with tailings management, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, risks associated with capital cost estimates, dependence of operations on infrastructure, costs associated with the decommissioning of the Company's properties, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates and stock market volatility, operational and technical problems, the ability to maintain good relations with employees and labour unions, competition; reliance on key personnel, litigation risks, uncertainties relating to title to property and mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, risks associated with acquisitions and integration, risks associated with the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, volatility in the price of gold, or certain other commodities, risks that actual production may be less than estimated, risks associated with servicing indebtedness, additional funding requirements, risks associated with general economic factors, risks associated with secured debt, changes in the accessibility and availability of insurance for mining operations and property, environmental, sustainability and governance practices and performance, risks associated with climate change, risks associated with the reliance on experts outside of Canada, , pandemics, epidemics and public health crises, potential conflicts of interest, uncertainties relating to the enforcement of civil labilities outside of Canada, cyber-security risks, risks associated with operating a joint venture, volatility of the share price, the ability to pay dividends in the future, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's most recent AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation

For further information: Tyron Breytenbach, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, e [email protected], t +1.416.399.2739