ARIS MINING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: TPRFF) reports voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 66,380,109 shares or 48.72% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at nine and the following directors were elected to the Company's Board:

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Telfer 61,668,486 99.48 % 325,151 0.52 % Neil Woodyer 61,813,823 99.71 % 179,814 0.29 % Daniela Cambone 61,771,011 99.64 % 222,626 0.36 % Mónica de Greiff 61,770,293 99.64 % 223,344 0.36 % David Garofalo 55,706,473 89.86 % 6,287,164 10.14 % Serafino Iacono 54,867,192 88.50 % 7,126,445 11.50 % Peter Marrone 61,480,146 99.17 % 513,491 0.83 % Hernan Martinez 60,935,110 98.29 % 1,058,527 1.71 % Attie Roux 61,791,361 99.67 % 202,276 0.33 %

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be set by the Board.



Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld KPMG LLP 66,283,141 99.85 % 96,968 0.15 %

Approval of Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Also today, the Company's shareholders voted in favour of an ordinary resolution approving the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company and all unallocated entitlement thereunder.



Votes for % for Votes against % against Stock option plan resolution 42,827,180 69.08 % 19,166,456 30.92 %

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward- Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. When used herein, forward looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's AIF dated March 31, 2023 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation

For further information: Tyron Breytenbach, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, e [email protected], t + 416.399.2739