ARIS MINING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) reports voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 63,558,598 shares, being 36.85% of the outstanding shares of the Company, were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The following directors were elected to the Company's Board:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ian Telfer 58,151,832 91.49 5,406,766 8.51 Neil Woodyer 63,318,201 99.62 240,397 0.38 Germán Arce 62,829,373 98.85 729,225 1.15 Daniela Cambone 61,326,536 96.49 2,232,062 3.51 Mónica de Greiff 61,658,111 97.01 1,900,487 2.99 David Garofalo 59,144,721 93.06 4,413,877 6.95 Gonzalo Hernández 52,541,364 82.67 11,017,234 17.33 Attie Roux 61,660,728 97.01 1,897,870 2.99

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the 2025 fiscal year, with their remuneration to be set by the Board.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 62,140,740 97.77 1,417,858 2.23

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America-focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold following the ramp-up of the Segovia mill expansion, expected during the second half of 2025, and the new Marmato Mine, which is expected to start ramping up in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected by mid-2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, where a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) has been commissioned.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

