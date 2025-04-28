ARIS MINING ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces that Richard Orazietti will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following the completion of the Company's Q1 2025 reporting. As part of a planned leadership succession, Cameron Paterson will join Aris Mining as CFO in July 2025, ahead of Q2 2025 reporting, and will lead the completion of the Company's financial reporting. This transition reflects the Company's commitment to maintaining strong financial governance while continuing to advance its growth strategy.

Neil Woodyer, Aris Mining's CEO, commented: "Aris Mining has experienced significant growth, and our finance team has continued to evolve in step with the Company's expanding operations. I want to thank Richard Orazietti for his guidance and valuable contributions during this important period of transformation, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I'm very pleased to welcome Cam Paterson to our senior management team. Cam brings highly relevant experience from his senior finance roles at Pan American Silver Corp., where he worked closely with regional teams across South America, Canada, and Mexico to support operational and financial performance."

About Cameron Paterson

Cam brings extensive financial leadership experience within the mining sector. He joined Pan American Silver in 2014 and has served in executive roles since 2015, including as Vice President, Financial Reporting, and, since 2022, as Senior Vice President, Finance and Information Technology. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Finance at a Vancouver-based junior mining company, and he began his career at Deloitte.

Cam is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a degree in Economics (with distinction) from the University of Victoria, as well as a Diploma in Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America-focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold following the ramp-up of the Segovia mill expansion, expected during the second half of 2025, and the new Marmato Mine, which is expected to start ramping up in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in mid-2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, further diversifying its asset portfolio.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

