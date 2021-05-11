Argyle Capital Partners Acquires The Mufflerman Inc.

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Argyle Capital Partners ("Argyle") is pleased to announce it has acquired The Mufflerman Inc. ("The Mufflerman") from the Brouwer Family. The transaction closed on March 1, 2021.

The Mufflerman was started in 1964 by John Brouwer Sr. as Sarnia's "First Exclusive Muffler Shop". In 1996 the business was taken over by John's four sons and nephew. With 12 locations servicing Southwestern Ontario, The Mufflerman has evolved to provide complete automotive repair and service to all aspects of the vehicle.

John Brouwer Jr., President of the Mufflerman, said "finding the right partners to take over our family business was of critical importance to us. We look forward to working with Argyle and carrying on the traditions that have made us successful. Our employees and customers are the focus of what we do every day and we know that will remain."

Costa Haitas will work alongside The Brouwer Family in a transition period and become the new President of The Mufflerman. Mr. Haitas brings over 20 years of experience in the auto repair, tire and automotive aftermarket industries. Mr. Haitas said, "I am honoured to partner with the Argyle team in the acquisition of a truly iconic Southwestern Ontario business. We look forward to continuing the proud tradition of excellence in quality, service and trust that has served the Brouwer family and The Mufflerman customers for over 57 years. I am excited about working with the dedicated employees and Store Managers, many of whom have over 30 years of experience and dedication to their positions."

Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner at Argyle said, "From our first meeting with the Brouwer Family we knew that the commitment to providing only the best service to customers was the cornerstone of the Mufflerman way. The strong cash flow generation, recession resilience and favourable macro trends present an opportunity for continued and sustainable growth. We are excited about working with the entire Mufflerman team and Costa as we continue the Brouwer Family tradition of hard work and ethically fulfilling the customer's needs."

About The Mufflerman Inc.

Founded in 1964, The Mufflerman is a leading auto repair shop operating throughout Southwestern Ontario. The Mufflerman operates out of its 12 corporate-owned locations and is focused on the best Quality, the best Service and advice customers can Trust (QST).

www.themufflerman.com

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution. The Mufflerman marks Argyle's fifth platform investment.

www.argylecapital.ca

For further information: Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner 416-388-2644, Mark MacPherson, Co-Founder 647-993-5240