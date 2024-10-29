Argyle Becomes ChangeMakers: A Bold New Brand For Modern Corporate Affairs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Believeco:Partners, along with its individual operating brands Argyle, Believeco and Castlemain, today is unveiling a new strategic direction, vision, and brand: ChangeMakers. This brand transformation reflects the company's commitment to anticipating and navigating today's complex corporate landscape, and the ever-evolving risks organizations face.

"The past two years have seen tremendous growth in our business, surfacing a unifying thread of unparalleled expertise in helping clients anticipate, navigate and create change," says Mario Simon, CEO, ChangeMakers. "ChangeMakers takes these opportunities to the next level, embracing the challenges that complexity entails for our clients. We apply thoughtful, human-centered strategies designed for client success."

The evolution follows two years of successful integration efforts, after Believeco:Partners formed with a bold agenda to unite six leading communications, marketing, and Indigenous advisory firms in the Fall of 2022.

"Reputation management will always be at the core of our work," said Robert Gemmill, President, ChangeMakers USA. "And ChangeMakers best captures how our approach is different from most agencies: instead of relying on gut instinct, we use proprietary tools and approaches firmly rooted in data to inform decision-making on some of the most complex reputational challenges and opportunities facing clients today."

By combining decades of experience in reputation management, social impact consulting and marketing, our team of ChangeMakers is an essential partner in driving client results – especially in complex spaces where the solution requires a modernized approach, backed by data intelligence and niche expertise. Our specialized work across healthcare, education, technology, energy and government makes us the ideal partner in addressing multi-stakeholder problems.

"The corporate world is shaping and shifting at an unprecedented pace, presenting new challenges and opportunities every day," added Simon. "ChangeMakers is prepared to meet these challenges head-on, working alongside our clients to navigate both planned and unplanned change."

About ChangeMakers:

ChangeMakers is a 400+ person independent reputation management, social impact and marketing firm based in the US and Canada. ChangeMakers combines deep business specialization with human-centred strategies, working alongside our clients to succeed in a disruptive world.

Learn more at www.thechangemakers.com.

SOURCE ChangeMakers

Media Contact:: Robert Gemmill, President, US, ChangeMakers, [email protected]