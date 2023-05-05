Argonaut Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 521,935,132 shares, representing 62.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Set the Number of Directors to Seven

Votes "For" % For Votes "Against" % Against 493,392,070 99.90 % 506,595 0.10 %



Election of Directors

Director Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld James E. Kofman 479,652,658 97.12 % 14,246,007 2.88 % Richard Young 493,254,274 99.87 % 644,391 0.13 % Ian Atkinson 478,099,436 96.80 % 15,799,229 3.20 % Stephen Lang 449,428,891 91.01 % 44,419,774 8.99 % Dale C. Peniuk 479,836,772 97.15 % 14,061,893 2.85 % Paula Rogers 479,074,821 97.00 % 14,823,844 3.00 % Audra B. Walsh 479,822,527 97.15 % 14,076,138 2.85 %



Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

Votes "For" % For Votes "Withheld" % Withheld 521,434,991 99.90 % 500,141 0.10 %



Approval of Share Incentive Plan

Votes "For" % For Votes "Against" % Against 404,365,375 81.87 % 89,533,290 18.13 %



Executive Compensation Approach

Votes "For" % For Votes "Against" % Against 472,152,145 95.60 % 21,746,520 4.40 %

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the final stages of construction at its Magino project, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino will be the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage. The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing potential for redevelopment and additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

