Argonaut Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders
May 05, 2023, 16:47 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce the voting results obtained at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. A total of 521,935,132 shares, representing 62.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. The voting results are as follows:
Set the Number of Directors to Seven
|
Votes "For"
|
% For
|
Votes "Against"
|
% Against
|
493,392,070
|
99.90 %
|
506,595
|
0.10 %
Election of Directors
|
Director
|
Votes "For"
|
% For
|
Votes "Withheld"
|
% Withheld
|
James E. Kofman
|
479,652,658
|
97.12 %
|
14,246,007
|
2.88 %
|
Richard Young
|
493,254,274
|
99.87 %
|
644,391
|
0.13 %
|
Ian Atkinson
|
478,099,436
|
96.80 %
|
15,799,229
|
3.20 %
|
Stephen Lang
|
449,428,891
|
91.01 %
|
44,419,774
|
8.99 %
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
479,836,772
|
97.15 %
|
14,061,893
|
2.85 %
|
Paula Rogers
|
479,074,821
|
97.00 %
|
14,823,844
|
3.00 %
|
Audra B. Walsh
|
479,822,527
|
97.15 %
|
14,076,138
|
2.85 %
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors
|
Votes "For"
|
% For
|
Votes "Withheld"
|
% Withheld
|
521,434,991
|
99.90 %
|
500,141
|
0.10 %
Approval of Share Incentive Plan
|
Votes "For"
|
% For
|
Votes "Against"
|
% Against
|
404,365,375
|
81.87 %
|
89,533,290
|
18.13 %
Executive Compensation Approach
|
Votes "For"
|
% For
|
Votes "Against"
|
% Against
|
472,152,145
|
95.60 %
|
21,746,520
|
4.40 %
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the final stages of construction at its Magino project, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino will be the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage. The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing potential for redevelopment and additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".
For further information: Joanna Longo, Investor Relations, Phone: 416-575-6965, Email: [email protected], Argonaut Gold Inc., www.argonautgold.com
