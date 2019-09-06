Argonaut Gold Announces Successful Completion of Additional San Agustin Water Well

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce it has completed the fourth water well at its San Agustin operation and that the new well has demonstrated sufficient water capacity to meet the needs of the operation to run at 30,000 tonnes per day of ore. The Company anticipates ramping up to 30,000 tonnes per day at the San Agustin mine during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO stated: "The new water well at San Agustin is now on line and flowing at the needed capacity to support operating at 30,000 tonnes of ore crushing and stacking per day. We are allowing for the ramp up to proceed over the course of the next couple months. With sufficient water available at San Agustin for this higher run-rate, we remain on track to achieve our full year production guidance of between 200,000 and 215,000 gold equivalent ounces."

Qualified Person, Technical Information and Mineral Properties Reports

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, Argonaut's Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). For further information on the Company's material properties, please see the reports as listed below on the Company's website or on www.sedar.com:

El Castillo

Complex NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, El Castillo Complex, Durango State, Mexico dated March 27, 2018 (effective date of March 7, 2018) La Colorada Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserve, La Colorada Gold/Silver Mine, Hermosillo, Mexico dated March 27, 2018 (effective date of December 8, 2017) Magino Gold

Project Feasibility Study Technical Report on the Magino Project, Ontario, Canada dated December 21, 2017 (effective date November 8, 2017) San Antonio Gold

Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources, San Antonio Project, Baja California Sur, Mexico dated October 10, 2012 (effective date of September 1, 2012)

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For further information: Argonaut Gold Inc., Dan Symons, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: 416-915-3107, Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com

