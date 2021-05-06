Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 5, 2021.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Number of Directors 162,101,715

(99.87%) 205,008

(0.13%) – Appointment of Auditors 171,317,136

(99.79%) – 356,553

(0.21%) Say on Pay Advisory Vote 161,447,380

(99.47%) 853,388

(0.26%) –

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld James E. Kofman Elected 157,236,399

(96.87%) 5,070,324

(3.13%) Peter C. Dougherty Elected 161,997,534

(99.80%) 309,189

(0.20%) Ian Atkinson Elected 154,676,497

(95.30%) 7,630,226

(4.70%) Stephen Lang Elected 158,427,787

(97.61%) 3,878,936

(2.39%) Peter Mordaunt Elected 157,270,483

(96.89%) 5,036,240

(3.11%) Dale C. Peniuk Elected 156,125,592

(96.19%) 6,181,131

(3.81%) Paula Rogers Elected 158,372,089

(97.58%) 3,934,634

(2.42%) Audra B. Walsh Elected 162,012,640

(99.81%) 294,083

(0.19%)

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2021, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Corporation also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Dan Symons

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-915-3107

Email: [email protected]

