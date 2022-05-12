Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

May 12, 2022, 21:37 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2022.
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number of Directors
|
198,263,611(98.63%)
|
2,752,323(1.37%)
|
–
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
211,995,835(99.52%)
|
–
|
1,029,847(0.48%)
|
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
197,691,418(98.35%)
|
3,324,516(1.65%)
|
–
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
|
Name
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
James E. Kofman
|
Elected
|
192,047,081(95.54%)
|
8,968,853(4.46%)
|
Ian Atkinson
|
Elected
|
187,888,575(93.47%)
|
13,126,859(6.53%)
|
Stephen Lang
|
Elected
|
188,487,204(93.77%)
|
12,528,730(6.23%)
|
Dale C. Peniuk
|
Elected
|
188,431,184(93.74%)
|
12,584,750(6.26%)
|
Paula Rogers
|
Elected
|
196,284,311(97.65%)
|
4,731,123(2.35%)
|
Audra B. Walsh
|
Elected
|
197,787,118(98.39%)
|
3,228,816(1.61%)
|
Lawrence P. Radford
|
Elected
|
198,114,322(98.56%)
|
2,901,612(1.44%)
Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 5, 2022, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Corporation also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
For further information: Argonaut Gold Inc., Dan Symons, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Phone: 416-915-3107, Email: [email protected]
