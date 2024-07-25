Argo Co. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Argo Co. (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF) (STEER Technologies Inc.* now d/b/a/ "Argo Co." or the "Company"), a new technology venture focused on transforming public transportation and improving mobility within and across cities, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually today (the "Meeting").

Each of the director nominees were re-elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Voting results with respect to each of the director nominees at the Meeting were as follows:

Director For % Praveen Arichandran 49,335,634 99.81 % Qamar Qureshi 48,790,772 98.71 % Daniel Habashi 49,342,411 99.83 % Colette Bridgman 49,348,589 99.84 %

In addition, all other matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including:

Fixing the size of the board of directors of the Company at five (5);

Re-appointment of SRCO Professional Corporation as the auditor of the Company;

Approval of a new omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company (the " Omnibus Plan ");

"); Change of the name of the Company to Argo Corporation; and

Change of the registered head office of the Company to Suite 101, 545 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1M1.

The Omnibus Plan has received the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and is effective as of the date hereof. An aggregate of 26,588,923 common shares of the Company, representing 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital as of the date hereof, are reserved and available for grant and issuance pursuant to awards under the Omnibus Plan, subject to adjustment pursuant to its terms.

It is anticipated that the name of the Company will be formally changed to Argo Corporation in the near future.

About Argo

Argo is committed to transforming public transportation and improving mobility within and across cities with world-class Canadian tech talent who have returned to Toronto from around the globe to further Argo's vision of removing public transportation barriers in service of a better, more connected future. You can learn more about the Argo team at www.rideargo.com.

*The Company intends to effect a legal name change to Argo Corporation further to the approval by shareholders of such name change at the Meeting. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company's current legal name, STEER Technologies Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the legal name change of the Company. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argo Co.

For further information: Media Contact: Christina Ra Argo Co., [email protected], (800) 575-7051