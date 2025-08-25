Argo Appoints Jenna Bendayan as Head of Business Operations

Former Head of Priority Initiatives in the Office of the Premier of Ontario brings years of public infrastructure and policy experience to Argo's leadership team

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, today announced the appointment of Jenna Bendayan as Head of Business Operations. Bendayan joins Argo following nearly seven years of experience in the Ontario government.

Bendayan served most recently as Head of Priority Initiatives in the Office of the Premier of Ontario, where she played a central role in delivering large-scale initiatives including infrastructure expansion, regulatory reform, and transit modernization. Prior to her role in the Office of the Premier of Ontario, she served as Chief of Staff to the President of the Treasury Board of Ontario, where she oversaw complex files related to fiscal planning and public procurement. Her portfolio included steering the largest sub-sovereign spending portfolio in the country during the post-pandemic recovery. Bendayan also served in Ontario's Ministry of Red Tape Reduction as Director of Stakeholder Relations. She was recognized by iPolitics in 2023 as one of Queen's Park's top 5 most influential government staffers.

"By expanding access to mobility, Argo is poised to reshape communities and change lives," said Bendayan. "I'm thrilled to help scale Argo's vision for a more connected, accessible, and prosperous future across Ontario and beyond."

"Jenna has dedicated her career to public service and improving quality of life for millions of Ontarians," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "We're so proud to have her join our senior leadership team, where her multifaceted operational experience will help us build systems that scale rapidly to more communities at home and globally."

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

