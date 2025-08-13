Argentina Lithium Enters into Amendment to Amelia Option Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the "Fourth Addendum") to a previously announced option agreement (the "Amelia Option Agreement"). The Fourth Addendum sets the value of the Option Shares (as defined below) to be issued pursuant to the Amelia Option Agreement.

On March 31, 2022, Argentina Litio Y Energia S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("ALE"), entered into the Amelia Option Agreement with an individual optionor (the "Amelia Optionor"). The Amelia Option Agreement grants ALE the option (the "Amelia Option") to acquire a 100% interest in three granted mine concession properties totaling 5,411 hectares in the Salar de Antofalla in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Amelia Properties").

On March 10, 2025, the parties amended the Amelia Option Agreement (the "Third Addendum") to modify the payment and investment schedule under the agreement. To exercise the Amelia Option, ALE must make the following cash payments to the Amelia Optionor:

US$400,000 by December 31, 2025 ,

by , US$500,000 by June 30, 2026 ,

by , US$600,000 by December 31, 2026 , and

by , and US$620,000 by June 30, 2027 .

In addition, ALE must invest US$2,000,000 in the Amelia Properties during the calendar year 2026 and US$4,000,000 during the calendar year 2027.

Pursuant to the Fourth Addendum, the Company must also issue the equivalent number of Company shares (the "Option Shares") having a value of US$100,000 to the Amelia Optionor at a price of $0.06 per share using the Bank of Canada exchange rate of $1.4376 (CAD/USD) as at March 31, 2025, being the date of the Third Addendum. The issuance of the Option Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

