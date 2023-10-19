Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Rincon West Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina. In July 2023, the Company received the environmental permit to begin exploring the contiguous Rinconcita II concession, representing the eastward extension of the project over the salt flat. The Company subsequently completed 12 line-km of ground geophysical surveys on the property and mobilized a diamond drill rig to site. The drill is currently executing the second hole of a six-hole exploration program.

"The Rinconcita II property extends our holdings eastwards over the salt flat and has not previously been explored. The new CSAMT geophysics demonstrate that all parts of this block exhibit extremely low electrical resistivities at depth, consistent with the presence of brine-saturated formations. The current drill program is intended to verify the presence and lithium grades of these brines, in order to incorporate them into the resource model we are building for Rincon West." stated Miles Rideout, V.P. of Exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium adds "The USD 90MM equivalent investment in our company by automotive giant Stellantis comes with the mandate to accelerate exploration at our core projects, with the aim of advancing to the assessment of development potential as quickly as possible. We anticipate increasing the scale and number of our exploration programs as permits are received for our projects. This is a big undertaking, and we are now well financed to aggressively move forward with this work."

The 460.5 hectares Rinconcita II mining concession is contiguous to the Company's Rincon West Project, extending the project area eastwards over the salt flat towards Rio Tinto's Rincon Project (see Figure 1). In July 2023, the Company completed 12 line-km of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysics surveys over the Rinconcita II property, demonstrating the presence of extremely conductive strata (low resistivity) at less than 100 metres below surface, consistent with formations saturated with lithium-bearing brines. With these results in-hand, the Company has engaged AGV Falcon Drilling SRL to drill-test the property to confirm the presence of enriched brines at depth. With supervision from LIT's geological team, the brines will be sampled for laboratory analysis, and the core samples extracted during diamond drilling will be tested to determine formation porosity and Relative Brine Recovery. The Company anticipates five diamond drill holes to be followed by one rotary drill well for pump testing during this campaign. The Company completed the first hole of this campaign during September 2023, and has now begun drilling the second exploration hole. Figure 1 shows completed drill holes in red, and the current drill platform is shown in blue. The northern Paso de Sico concession block is currently undrilled and is undergoing permitting required for exploration geophysics and drilling.

The results of the successful drill program on the initial Villanoveño II block were announced previously (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022, October 3, 2022, October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023, April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023), with highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary of key results from initial Villanoveño II drill program at Rincon West

East North Elevation Sample interval (m) Lithium News release UTM Zone19S WGS84 (m) From To Thickness Range (mg/litre) date RW-DDH-001 3747 73.3 156 82.7 241 to 380 13 July, 2022 681437E 7339184N











RW-DDH-002 3761 182 305 123 337 to 367 3 Oct., 2022 682198E 7337700N











RW-DDH-003 3799 299 353 54 152 25 Oct., 2022 682231E 7335900N











RW-DDH-004 3744 95 227 132 334 to 393 25 Oct., 2022 682086E 7338774N











RW-DDH-005 3808 194 260 66 168 to 209 26 Jan., 2023 680426E 7336767N











RW-DDH-006 3764 167 320 153 329 to 393 26 Jan., 2023 681291E 7338205N











RW-DDH-007 3775 143 321 178 241 to 340 23 Apr., 2023 681453E 7337379N

-30 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-008 3781 140 212 72 228 to 355 23 Apr., 2023 680688E 7337736N

-27 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-009 3771 83 341 258 287 to 402 31 May, 2023 680579E 7339278N

-2 lengths (33 and 44 m) of









interval not sampled





*All drilling was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying, resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence.

Rincon West Project

The following summarizes the properties held within the Rincon West Project. Villanoveño II and Demasia Villanoveño II, totaling 2491 hectares, are held under an option whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release. Argentina Lithium has also purchased the 460.5 hectare Rinconcita II property, adjacent to Villanoveño II (see August 25, 2022 News Release). The Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions, the "Paso de Sico" option, totalling 791.3 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Rincon (see October 6, 2022 News Release).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel, CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and the Principal of Atacama Water, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

