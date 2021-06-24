Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Dr. John Gammon to its board of directors. Dr. Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management, including international positions with Falconbridge, Assistant Deputy Minister Mines and Minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. In addition to Dr. Gammon's mineral exploration experience he has also spent a significant amount of time on aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language and South American culture and societies brings a depth, in addition to his industry experience, that can assist the Company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Gammon to Argentina Lithium's board of directors,' said Nikolaos Cacos, President and C.E.O. "His extensive experience in geological and ESG matters makes Dr. Gammon a tremendous asset to our company."

Darren Urquhart is also resigning from the Company's board of directors. Mr. Urquhart will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Urquhart for his brief term of service as a director.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

