Argenta Silver Announces Closing of Additional Investment of C$2.5 Million

TSX-V:AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced investment of C$2,500,000 by Tyrus S.A., an affiliate of Mr. Eduardo Elsztain, on the same terms as its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering"), and pursuant to an investor rights agreement dated April 28, 2025 (the "Pro Rata Investment"). Under the Pro Rata Investment, an entity controlled by Mr. Elsztain acquired 6,250,000 units of the Company (the "Elszstain Units") at the Offering Price, separate and apart from the Offering.

Each Elsztain Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before August 12, 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Pro Rata Investment for the exploration and advancement of the Company's 100% owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Pro Rata Investment remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The securities issued pursuant to the Pro Rata Investment are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring four months and one day following the issue date, being December 13, 2025.

Early Warning

As disclosed in the Company's news releases dated March 13 and May 2, 2025, IFIS Ltd., an entity controlled by Mr. Elsztain, initially completed a strategic investment in the Company subscribing for 25,000,000 Common Shares and 5,200,000 purchase warrants exercisable at C$0.26 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, for total gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Initial Strategic Investment").

Following the Initial Strategic Investment, Mr. Elsztain, through such affiliate, owned and/or controlled indirectly, approximately 12.69% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares and 14.94% on a partially diluted, and while immediately following the closing of the Offering and Pro Rata Investment, Mr. Elsztain, through IFIS Ltd. and Tyrus S.A., owned and/or controlled directly or indirectly 31,250,000 Common Shares, and 8,325,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares, representing 12.57% of the outstanding Common Shares and 15.40% on a partially diluted basis.

The Company is advised that such affiliates, controlled directly or indirectly by Mr. Elsztain (i) acquired the above mentioned securities for investment purposes, (ii) intend on reviewing investments in the Company's securities on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future, the whole in the context of the Investor Rights Agreement, and (iii) may in the future acquire or dispose of Common Shares through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Elsztain may be obtained from the Company's SEDAR profile.

The purchase of the 6,250,000 Elsztain Units constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to the Insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report containing all of the disclosure required by MI 61-101 more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the offerings as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wished to close the offerings as expeditiously as possible.

About the El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3% of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high–voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de–risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest. One of the objectives of the ongoing 2025 Winter Drilling Program is to specifically target and expand these high-grade Yaxtché zones.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver — a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intended use of proceeds of the Pro Rata Investment and the final approval of the Pro Rata Investment by the TSX-V.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact: Vanessa Bogaert, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications, Tel: +1 604 721 7773