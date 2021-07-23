ARETI Energy Files Early Warning Report Regarding Transfer of Common Shares in Spartan Delta Corp.

GENEVA, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ARETI Energy S.A. ("ARETI") provides the following early warning disclosure under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transfer by ARETI of common shares ("Spartan Shares") in the capital of Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan").

ARETI transferred an aggregate of 14,634,052 Spartan Shares to its parent, ARETI Energy Limited, which then immediately transferred such Spartan Shares to ARETI Energy SPV, LLC ("SPV"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARETI Energy Limited (together, the "Transfers"). The Spartan Shares subject to the Transfers represent approximately 12.84% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof.

Following the Transfers, SPV holds 14,634,052 Spartan Shares and ARETI holds 5,918,945 Spartan Shares. The Spartan Shares held by ARETI following the Transfers represent approximately 5.20% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. The Transfers did not result in any change in ultimate beneficial ownership as ARETI, ARETI Energy Limited and SPV are affiliated entities.

Subject to applicable law, ARETI and its affiliates may from time to time acquire additional securities of Spartan or dispose of Spartan Shares or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities.

The address of Spartan is Suite 500, 207 – 9th Ave Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1K3. The address of ARETI is 1 Quai du Mont-Blanc, 1201 Geneva, Switzerland. The address of ARETI Energy Limited is 28 Okrovriou, 313, 3105, Limassol, Cyprus. The address of SPV is 801 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2550, Miami, Florida, 33131.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which Spartan is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under Spartan's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Nikolay Galanov at +7 (495) 783-85-00 ext. 4051.

SOURCE ARETI Energy S.A.