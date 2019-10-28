Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in ADVISE Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Etrasimod in Atopic Dermatitis

- ADVISE clinical trial initiated and enrollment progressing

- Evaluating patients with the clinical diagnosis of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

- Significant unmet need for an oral therapy in atopic dermatitis

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that the first subject has been dosed in the Phase 2 ADVISE trial evaluating etrasimod, an investigational next-generation, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of two doses of etrasimod for 12-weeks in approximately 120 subjects in sites across the United States, Canada and Australia.

"I am pleased that Arena is currently enrolling patients in its Phase 2 ADVISE study, advancing an oral agent with a novel mechanism of action for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis," said Jonathan I. Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Patch Testing, at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "Moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis remains a disease with significant unmet medical needs. Patients and their families experience great burden on their quality of life and overall health, with negative impacts on physical and emotional well-being, social functioning, and activities of daily living."

"The decision to move into dermatology, and specifically atopic dermatitis, is founded on scientific, preclinical and early clinical supporting evidence," stated Preston Klassen, MD, MHS, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development at Arena. "We are confident that etrasimod has the potential to be a first-in-class oral therapy in atopic dermatitis, and we look forward to seeing the Phase 2 data in the second half of 2020."

About ADVISE

ADVISE is a Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study (with an open-label extension) to assess the safety and efficacy of once-daily etrasimod in subjects with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint is percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) from baseline to week 12, followed by a 4-week follow-up observation period. The ADVISE trial will enroll approximately 120 subjects and will be conducted in study sites across the United States, Canada and Australia.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a serious, chronic immune-mediated disease in which symptoms vary, but often include severe dry skin, itching, patches, swollen skin and raised bumps which may leak fluid.

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator discovered by Arena, and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptor 1, 4 and 5 which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Etrasimod provides systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and atopic dermatitis.

Etrasimod is an investigational compound that is not approved for any use in any country.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a Phase 2 program in atopic dermatitis (AD), as well as progressing programs for other potential indications. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – Phase 1), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

