Are you prepared for a potentially damaging summer storm?

- Damaging thunderstorms and tornados in forecast -

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - With much of the province under the threat of potentially damaging thunderstorms and some areas seeing an increase in tornado watches, Hydro One is reminding Ontarians to prepare for an extend power outage by ensuring their emergency kits are restocked and they have a plan on how to safely shelter at home.

"Extreme weather events can happen at any time and while our grid control centre is always monitoring for potentially damaging weather, summer storms often materialize quickly making it even more important to ensure you and your family are prepared," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "We know life grids to a halt when the power goes out which is why our crews are in position, ready to respond 24/7."

Emergency preparedness kit

Hydro One encourages customers to be prepared in case of an extended power outage with a personalized emergency kit that reflects the needs of their family. Below is a list of critical items to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's emergency line, 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and a backup battery pack or a corded phone; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

If you're at home and your area is under a tornado watch, pick a safe place in your home to shelter preferably a basement and make sure it is away from doors and windows. More information on how to prepare for a tornado can be found here.

Hydro One also has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), or by using the company's outage map and app, or calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H )

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: For more information contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.