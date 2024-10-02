Arcus Power Integrates Climavision's AI-Driven Weather Forecasting into Nrgstream Platform

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Arcus Power, an energy intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with weather tech pioneer Climavision, to integrate their Horizon AI Point Forecast weather data into Arcus Power's Nrgstream platform. This collaboration will provide energy traders and market participants with critical weather insights, improving trading strategies, risk management, and operational efficiency in markets influenced by weather conditions.

Climavision logo (CNW Group/Arcus Power Corp.)

Energy traders are increasingly challenged by the significant impact of weather on energy supply, demand, and pricing. Accurate and timely weather data is essential for predicting energy consumption patterns, forecasting renewable generation output, and anticipating market shifts. By incorporating Climavision's high-resolution weather data into Nrgstream, Arcus Power addresses these challenges, delivering real-time weather insights directly within traders' workflows.

"Our partnership with Arcus is a game-changer for energy traders and analysts," said Chris Goode, founder and CEO of Climavision. "By combining our advanced weather forecasting technology with Arcus' innovative intelligence software, we're empowering decision-makers with the actionable insights they need to navigate the volatile energy markets. Horizon AI Point forecasts, now available through Nrgstream, will provide traders with unprecedented accuracy and granularity in their weather outlooks, enabling them to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities and mitigate risks."

"Climavision's vision for comprehensive weather coverage across North America offers tremendous value for those looking to better manage the risks that extreme weather poses to the energy industry and related infrastructure," said Dan Erhardt, Founder and CEO at Arcus Power. "This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for our customers. We look forward to providing enhanced value wherever we can."

Climavision leverages a proprietary network of high-resolution radars, satellite observations, and AI-driven predictive models to deliver detailed weather forecasts. By filling gaps in existing weather data infrastructure, Climavision enhances the accuracy of weather predictions, particularly for severe weather events and renewable energy generation forecasts.

Industries such as utilities, renewable energy producers, and energy traders stand to benefit significantly from this integration. The Nrgstream platform will enable users to:

Improve Demand Forecasting: Access to precise temperature and weather forecasts helps anticipate changes in energy demand, leading to better trading and operational decisions.





Access to precise temperature and weather forecasts helps anticipate changes in energy demand, leading to better trading and operational decisions. Enhance Renewable Generation Predictions: Better wind and solar forecasts help predict renewable energy supply, key for trading in markets with high renewable energy use.





Better wind and solar forecasts help predict renewable energy supply, key for trading in markets with high renewable energy use. Mitigate Weather-Related Risks: Real-time monitoring of severe weather events allows traders to anticipate and respond to potential supply disruptions and price volatility.





Real-time monitoring of severe weather events allows traders to anticipate and respond to potential supply disruptions and price volatility. Competitive Advantage: AI-driven weather analytics offer key insights into market trends, helping traders spot opportunities and improve their strategies.

Arcus Power's Nrgstream platform is one of North America's largest and most comprehensive power market data solutions that aggregates 100's of billions of rows of granular, real-time, and historical power market data across North America. By integrating Climavision's advanced weather data, Nrgstream significantly enhances its comprehensive energy market intelligence.

The integration allows traders to see accurate, up-to-date weather information next to power market data. This helps them make informed decisions, identify trading opportunities, and handle weather risks in energy markets more effectively.

For more information or to request a demo of the Nrgstream platform, please contact us at [email protected]

About Arcus Power

Arcus Power is an energy market intelligence company trusted by Global Utilities, Fortune 500 companies, cities, small manufacturers, and power generators alike. Arcus supports microgrids and commercial & industrial customers to reduce their operating costs and lower their carbon footprint. Our SaaS solutions include; a customizable platform for streaming historic and real-time energy market data and analytics on one of North America's largest power market databases, predictive tools for cost management that dynamically optimize demand response, energy price & coincident peaks with operations and cost decision support tools for environmental and sustainability mandates, utilizing dynamic tracking & forecasting of the grid and onsite emissions. Uniquely differentiating Arcus is our proprietary technology that allows us to tailor our systems to the unique operational needs and economic demands of our clientele. For more information, visit arcuspower.com and for a Free Trial of the platform, register here. Follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and YouTube to learn more.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development in Raleigh, NC and AI forecasting operations in Ft. Colins, CO. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

SOURCE Arcus Power Corp.