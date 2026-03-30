Arcus Power Becomes Arcobi, Launches Unified Energy Intelligence Platform Across North America

Arcobi combines 25 years of power market data with AI forecasting and automated execution, serving energy traders, generation operators, and commercial and industrial organizations.

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcus Power Corp. today announced it will operate under a new brand name, Arcobi, effective March 31, 2026. The rebrand reflects the company's expansion from a power market data provider into a unified platform that connects market intelligence, predictive forecasting and automated execution in a single system.

Arcobi's platform is built on 25 years of curated North American power market data and combines four integrated capabilities. DataHub gives organizations reliable access to pricing, grid conditions, and market signals across all major North American ISOs. AI Forecasting, Dispatch, and Signal Orchestrator extend that data foundation into predictive intelligence, automated asset operations, and portfolio-wide coordination.

Together, these capabilities allow organizations to move from market data to automated execution without assembling solutions from multiple vendors.

"We started by building one of the deepest energy data foundations in North America. Arcobi is the full expression of what that foundation makes possible. Organizations should be able to go from a market signal to an operational decision to execution in one place. Energy systems are growing more complex. We make operating within them simpler, faster, and measurably more efficient," said Dan Erhardt, CEO & Founder of Arcobi (formerly Arcus Power Corp.).

Arcobi serves energy traders, technology partners, generation asset operators and commercial and industrial organizations across North America. The platform is built for industries where energy is a major operational cost, including data centers, industrial manufacturing, power generation, and large campus operations.

These organizations often lack the dedicated energy teams required to manage complex market participation. Arcobi delivers the intelligence and execution capability that has historically been available only to the largest market participants.

The new brand identity is built around the Möbius strip, a symbol of continuous movement and optimization that reflects how energy markets operate and how the platform is designed to work within them.

The Arcobi brand takes effect March 31, 2026. The company's website moves to arcobi.com, with all existing arcuspower.com URLs redirecting automatically. Team email addresses transition to the @arcobi.com domain.

The company will share details on expanded platform capabilities, new product features, and strategic partnership developments in the months ahead.

About Arcobi

Arcobi (formerly Arcus Power) is a unified energy intelligence platform that brings data, forecasting, optimization and automated execution together in one integrated system. Built on 25+ years of curated North American power market data, the platform enables organizations to make faster, more informed operational decisions across the energy market. Arcobi serves energy traders, technology partners, and commercial and industrial organizations through four core capabilities, including DataHub, AI Forecasting, Dispatch, and Signal Orchestrator. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

arcobi.com

Media Assets

For Arcobi brand kit or additional assets, please contact Anuj Subbaiah ([email protected]).

SOURCE Arcobi

Media Contact: Anuj Subbaiah | [email protected]