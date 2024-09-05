Arctech SkyLight, Newly-launched Tailored Solar Tracker for the LATAM Market, Wins New Orders

SAO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV solutions provider, has unveiled its latest innovation: SkyLight, a tracker set to revolutionize the solar energy sector. The launch took place during an exclusive event on August 26th called SkyLight Solar Synergy, held in partnership with JA Solar and Solis - renowned manufacturers of solar modules and inverters respectively.

The 1P Linked Dual-row Solar Tracking System SkyLight is designed with a single-point drive mechanism, catering to low wind speed regions, particularly in the Latin American market. It offers an optimal combination of reliability, safety, stability, and cost-effectiveness.

Equipped with self-developed slew drives that allow for an operating angle of ±60° with tracking accuracy ≤0.2°, SkyLight demonstrates consistent and reliable performance throughout its entire life cycle. Meanwhile, the design of the single-point drive mechanism reduces the number of components in SkyLight compared to conventional solar trackers, resulting in a reduction in production costs.

Additionally, by incorporating new split-design polymer bearings that eliminate pipe threading and calibration, SkyLight significantly reduces installation time by 30% and cuts down on both installation and maintenance costs by 10%. Furthermore, SkyLight's connectors made from high polymer material internally connect to the torque tube, providing a more precise fit while reducing installation costs by 30%. Featuring an innovative square torque tube with rounded corners also enhances SkyLight's bending and torsional capacity while minimizing steel utilization.

SkyLight, functioning as a terrain-following solar tracker, effectively reduces cut and fill earthworks by approximately 50%, resulting in reduced construction costs and minimal disruption to soil and vegetation, thereby optimizing ecological benefits. Additionally, with its high adaptability to terrains of up to 20% N-S slope, SkyLight provides fault tolerance of up to 15% for adjacent row foundations. This enhances land utilization rates and installation capacity while accommodating various scenarios.

Furthermore, Arctech's third-generation AI intelligent algorithm enables SkyLight to achieve power generation gain superposition of up to 8%, maximizing energy output and reducing LCOE.

Mr. Cai Hao, President of Arctech, announced, "The launch of SkyLight marks a pivotal moment for our company and the solar industry. We are proud to introduce a product that not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern solar projects, offering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. SkyLight is a testament to our ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the solar sector."

Fortunately, following the launch of SkyLight, Arctech secured orders for this groundbreaking solution during Intersolar South America 2024. In addition to two projects that will implement SkyLight - namely a 468MW project in Bahia, Brazil and a DG Package II initiative with a capacity of 160MW located in Brazil's Northeast region - Arctech also secured another project: the 236MW SkyLine II project situated in Mendoza, Argentina.

With the launch of SkyLight, Arctech reaffirms its commitment to leading the transformation of the solar market, offering products that not only follow but define global trends in innovation and sustainability.

