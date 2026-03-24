Architect of Modern Diabetes Medicine Dr. Ralph A. DeFronzo Joins Pramana Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Pramana Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company developing a first in class oral treatment to restore systemic metabolic resilience, today announced that internationally renowned physician-scientist Dr. Ralph A. DeFronzo has joined the company as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA).

Dr. DeFronzo is widely regarded as one of the most influential pioneers in metabolic medicine. Over a career spanning more than five decades, his work has fundamentally reshaped the scientific understanding of diabetes and metabolic disease. His landmark description of the "Ominous Octet" transformed the framework through which researchers and clinicians approach type 2 diabetes by recognizing that multiple interconnected biological pathways drive the disease. His contributions to medicine have been recognized with the Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement, the Claude Bernard Award, and the Prince Mahidol Award, among many other international honors.

Dr. DeFronzo has contributed to the development of therapies including metformin, pioglitazone, and incretin-based treatments, and his pioneering euglycemic insulin clamp technique remains the gold standard for studying insulin sensitivity. He has authored more than 900 scientific publications.

A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. DeFronzo trained at Johns Hopkins Hospital, the National Institutes of Health, and the University of Pennsylvania. He was an Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine from 1975-1988 before joining the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, where he currently serves as Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Diabetes Division at UT Health and Deputy Director of the Texas Diabetes Institute.

"Effective therapies for complex diseases must address multiple interconnected biological pathways," said Dr. Ralph A. DeFronzo. "The scientific approach being advanced by Pramana reflects an important shift toward restoring physiologic metabolic signaling across systems that regulate energy balance, hormonal control, and cellular resilience."

"Dr. DeFronzo's leadership brings extraordinary clinical and scientific expertise to Pramana at a pivotal moment for the company as we translate our platform into clinical programs designed to address some of the most pressing metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases of our time." said Diane Alexander, CEO and Co-Founder of Pramana Pharmaceuticals.

SOURCE Pramana Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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