Archipelago International and CLERHP Estructuras S.A. Sign Management Agreement for Grand Aston Golf Hotel & Residences at Larimar City & Resort, Punta Cana

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- The prestigious 5-Star Grand Aston Larimar City Golf Hotel & Residences will feature 150 luxurious hotel rooms alongside 94 exclusive branded residences and villas. The hotel and residences will be situated adjacent to the resort's golf course and the golf theme will be prominent throughout. The development promises an immersive experience with indoor golf simulator facilities and floodlit practice areas. Adding to the allure, Aston Towers Larimar City will showcase 432 branded residences across three majestic towers. The property will have multiple food and beverage outlets, a spa, gym, and a large outdoor pool area. Paradise Tower by Harper will introduce 144 branded residences in one tower, marking Archipelago's third Harper branded project in the Americas. All three projects will be in Phase 1 of construction.

Mr. Juan Andrés Romero, Larimar CEO & Mr. Gerard Byrne, Managing Director Archipelago International GRAND ASTON Golf Hotel & Residences at Larimar City & Resort, Punta Cana

"We are delighted to continue to build our partnership with the CLERHP team and to announce the Grand Aston Golf Hotel and Branded Residences project at Larimar City. This project is conceptualized and designed as a haven for golf enthusiasts and their families, within a spectacular development that is designed like a Mediterranean resort and which it will set the benchmark in sustainable urban development." said José Luis Leonardo, Vice President of The Americas, Archipelago.

"Archipelago's global experience, technological capabilities and innovation across different hospitality models has been a key factor to its appointment in such an exclusive and unprecedented project like Larimar City. Our strategic alliance with CLERHP Estructuras will ensure the delivery of unique hotel and branded residences projects in Larimar City and lead to enhanced returns for all stakeholders." said Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago.

The CEO of the publicly quoted CLERHP Estructuras, Juan Andrés Romero concludes that, "Archipelago's entry into Larimar City is in perfect harmony with our initial goals of quality in management and service provision for the city's residents. The international group's commitment to the project is further proof that our company has the trust of tourism and hospitality leaders and deserves market confidence as one of the best investment options. We will continue to bet on innovation and excellence in every operation and project, with the aim of maintaining our leadership position in the sector."

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is Southeast Asia's largest privately owned hotel management group, with over 45,000 rooms in 200+ locations across Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. It has a rapidly expanding portfolio in the Americas region with 5 operating hotels and resorts (3,242 rooms) and a development pipeline of 9,500+ rooms across 30+ upcoming projects. The company provides hospitality and advanced technology solutions for hotels, resorts and residences through its 12 award winning brands including Aston, Huxley, Alana, Avanika, favehotel, Harper, Quest, Neo, Kamuela and Powered by Archipelago among others. These brands are positioned in different market segments, from budget to luxury hotels, resorts and residences. Its consistent growth, variety of hotel brands, and adoption of advanced technology have been key factors in its success and expansion in the hotel industry.

About CLERHP Estructuras

CLERHP Estructuras, S.A. is a publicly traded multinational on the Spanish stock market, becoming the most profitable company on BME Growth in 2023.

Their leadership in the design, calculation, and construction of structures continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence. With a consolidated track record, the company demonstrates its commitment to quality, sustainability, and efficiency in each project.

The group has offices and branches in Spain, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, where they develop high-value-added projects for their clients, with a multidisciplinary engineering team, a significant commercial portfolio, an innovative financial model, and in-house R&D+i developments.

With Larimar City & Resort, the Clerhp group enters a new real estate promotion business line, leveraging the accumulated experience over the years in the international environment.

About Larimar City & Resort

The most innovative and ambitious real estate project in Punta Cana is already an international reference in sustainability, environmentally friendly, connecting people with nature, and promoting healthy outdoor leisure. Landscaped areas, trails, and sports lanes surround the 145 towers of the city (over 20,000 homes), facilitating mobility on foot or by bicycle and connecting residents with a unique natural space. Larimar City is sustainable, utilizing renewable energy sources, wastewater reuse, and water purification to optimize all resources.

The resort city seamlessly integrates all imaginable services and amenities in a privileged environment: hotels, university, schools, hospital, health centers, business, commercial and sports areas, an 18-hole golf course with villas, extensive green areas with lakes surrounded by parks, and over 3 kilometers of artificial beaches on the boardwalk hosting various dining and leisure businesses with spectacular infinite views.

