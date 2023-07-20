Archer Exploration Resumes Drilling at Grasset

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (OTCQB: RCHRF) (FSE: 6YR0) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce that the Company has resumed exploration at its Grasset Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, Canada.

Figure 1 – Grasset Deposit Planview and 2023 Drilling Targets (CNW Group/Archer Exploration Corp.) Figure 2 – H1 Horizon Long Section Grade Thickness (CNW Group/Archer Exploration Corp.)

Tom Meyer, Archer's President & CEO, commented: "Our thoughts are with the people and the communities within the affected wildfire areas, and we would like to offer a special thanks to all fire fighters and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to contain other wildfires in the region. Archer is now able to safely resume work at Grasset after only a short interruption with no damage or loss to infrastructure. With drilling now underway, we expect to update the market about our progress in the near future."

On June 5, 2023, the Company announced that in response to an emergency order from the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests it had temporarily suspended all drilling and exploration activities in the James Bay territory and evacuated all personnel from the area. The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests has since partially lifted these restrictions and the Company has resumed exploration and drilling at Grasset.

The Company is not aware of any damage or loss to infrastructure and will continue to monitor wildfire development in the region and respond proactively and accordingly should the situation change.

Grasset Resource Drilling

As announced on June 5, 2023, drill hole GR23-05 was paused after 558 metres due to the wildfire evacuation order. Drilling has now resumed and GR23-05 will proceed as planned, testing one of the more prospective areas of the high-grade H3 Zone at a depth of 1,000 metres and is expected to intersect the H1 Zone at a depth of 1,200 metres below surface.

On June 15, 2023, the Company announced that hole GR23-03 intersected 1.82% Ni over 4.60 metres in the H1 Zone, which represents the thickest, highest nickel sulphide tenor mineralization intersected to date in H1. Importantly, this confirms that the H1 Zone may be more extensive than what was previously understood and potentially higher-grade at depth, approximately 200 metres to the southeast of the currently defined resource (Figure 2).

The mineral resource has been defined down to a vertical depth of approximately 600 metres, with the deepest mineralized intercept 775 metres below surface in the H1 Zone where hole GR-18-102A intersected 2.76% Ni over 0.51 metres within a broader intercept of 0.41% Ni over 14.51 metres.

Both mineralized horizons remain open at depth and along strike.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jacquelin Gauthier, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Archer

Archer Exploration is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with an Indicated Resource of 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of 37 properties and over 300 km2 in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. For more information, please visit www.archerexploration.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

