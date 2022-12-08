Archer Exploration Forms Technical Advisory Committee and Appoints Inaugural Members

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce the formation of its Technical Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Technical Advisory Committee is to generate and offer useful and insightful ideas to, and act as an important, accessible resource for the Company's management team to draw upon towards the goal of more efficient and successful exploration programs and special technical projects. The founding members are Neil O'Brien, Steve Beach, Brian Booth, Alan King and Michael Lesher (see biographies below).

Tom Meyer, Archer's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely excited to have assembled a Technical Advisory Committee with such a wide breadth of experience and expertise in exploration, development, and production across several commodities, geological systems, and in numerous regions of the world. The Technical Advisory Committee will be a tremendous asset to Archer, enabling us to leverage the extensive knowledge of these industry leaders as we move forward with resource expansion of the Grasset nickel deposit and advanced exploration of our Sudbury portfolio."

In connection with the formation of the Technical Advisory Committee, Archer is pleased to announce the appointments of its five inaugural members.

Dr. Neil O'Brien (Chair)

Dr. O'Brien is a consulting economic geologist and former mining executive who holds a Queen's University PhD in Geological Sciences and has over three decades of industry service with expertise in base metal exploration, including magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group element ("Ni-Cu-PGE") sulphide deposits. He has international experience on 6 continents, in all stages of mineral exploration and development of economic mineral resource projects, mining project evaluation and strategic corporate development activities. Dr. O'Brien retired in 2018 from Lundin Mining Corporation as Senior Vice President, Exploration & New Business Development. He has participated in many economic mineral discoveries, including the Eagle East Ni-Cu-PGE deposit currently being mined by Lundin Mining. Since 2018, Dr. O'Brien has been President of MOAR Consulting Inc and a public company director, including for NGEx Minerals, a Lundin Group company.

Steve Beach

Mr. Beach is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in geology and mineral exploration, including international experience in a wide range of deposit types and commodities over the full spectrum of project development stages. He holds an MSc in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and had a long tenure as an exploration geologist for Rio Tinto, including regional exploration for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in Michigan, Minnesota and Ontario. As Principal Geologist at Lundin Mining's Eagle Mine, Mr. Beach led the target generative and technical aspects of the exploration program that resulted in the discovery of the high-grade Eagle East Ni-Cu-PGE massive sulphide deposit, now being mined. Mr. Beach is currently Director of Exploration for Lundin Mining.

Brian Booth

Mr. Booth is an experienced mining executive, who brings over 40 years of experience across the mineral exploration and mining sectors with major and junior mining companies. During his career, Mr. Booth has held various CEO roles where he was responsible for developing and executing high-level growth strategies across the mining lifecycle, implementing, and progressing key ESG objectives and securing ongoing funding requirements through the capital markets. Prior to this, Mr. Booth held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a 23-year career, including Manager of Exploration - North America and Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director PT Ingold for Australasia. He is credited with the discovery of the Douay West gold deposit in Québec, conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery for Inco, and was involved, through a joint venture with Highlands Gold, in the discovery of the Beutong copper porphyry in Sumatra.

Alan King

Mr. King has over 40 years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and internationally. While with INCO/Vale, he served as a senior geophysicist and then as Manager of Geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs that included extensive experience in exploration target development for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits. Mr. King has worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and other commodities as well as target generation using regional and global data sets. Mr. King's professional interests include the use of geophysics, new technology and ideas, and data integration in exploration, mining, environmental, geotechnical and other applications. Mr. King received a B.Sc. in Geology and Physics from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from Macquarie University. Mr. King is currently working as a consultant through his own company, Geoscience North.

Dr. Michael Lesher

Dr. Michael Lesher is Professor Emeritus of Economic Geology in the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC), Harquail School of Earth Sciences, and Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University. Dr. Lesher was Research Chair in Mineral Exploration, Founding Director of MERC, and as Director of Mining Initiatives designed and founded the Laurentian School of Mines (now Goodman School of Mines). Dr. Lesher has worked on Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in Brazil, China, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Russia, and Western Australia; Cr deposits in northern Ontario; the geochemistry of felsic volcanic rocks associated with VMS systems; Au deposits in Ontario, Western Australia, and the southern Appalachians; and Fe deposits in Labrador-Québec. Dr. Lesher was the Principal Investigator and Director of the $15M NSERC-CMIC-funded Mineral Exploration Footprints project and is currently a Co-Investigator on the $100M Canada First Research Excellence Fund Metal Earth project.

About Archer

Archer is a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's flagship and core asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 55 kilometres west-northwest of Matagami Quebec. In addition, the Company holds an extensive portfolio of 37 properties comprised of 309 square kilometres in the world-class mining district of Sudbury. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio, as well as other battery metal assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Archer is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a Vancouver-based merchant bank founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. The common shares of Archer are listed on the CSE (symbol RCHR). Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.archerexploration.com).

