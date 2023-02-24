Archer Exploration Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) (the "Company" or "Archer") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on February 24, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.archerexploration.com .

A total of 32,236,840 common shares, representing approximately 35.55% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing De Visser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company (99.94% in favour), (b) setting the number of directors at six (99.87% in favour), and (c) continuation of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (96.15% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tom Meyer 31,939,306 99.58 134,096 0.42 David Cobbold 30,992,928 96.63 1,080,474 3.37 Christian Kargl-Simard 30,797,666 96.02 1,275,736 3.98 Michael Konnert 29,328,550 91.44 2,744,852 8.56 Marz Kord 31,995,827 99.76 77,575 0.24 Brian Penny 32,021,022 99.84 52,380 0.06

About Archer

Archer is a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's flagship and core asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 55 kilometres west-northwest of Matagami, Quebec. In addition, the Company holds an extensive portfolio of 37 properties comprised of 300 square kilometres in the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio, as well as other battery metal assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Archer's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Archer is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Archer Exploration Corp

For further information: Tom Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215, Email: [email protected]