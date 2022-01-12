ARCHER ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO AND NEW BOARD APPOINTMENT

(CSE: RCHR)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Archer Exploration Corp. (CSE: RCHR) ("Archer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Keith Bodnarchuk, a current director of Archer, has been appointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Bodnarchuk has assumed the role of President and CEO on an interim basis from Michael Brown, who has also stepped down as a director of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Konnert to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bodnarchuk is a Professional Geologist with a master's degree in Business Administration. With over 15 years of experience in exploration/mining and capital markets, he most recently led strategy and corporate development for IsoEnergy in Vancouver, BC. Prior to this, he served as Project Geologist at Denison Mines, with a focus on North American and African projects.

Mr. Konnert is a mining entrepreneur experienced in deal-making, financing, and corporate strategy. His primary focus is Founder and CEO of Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V:VZLA) where the Company has consolidated and is developing one of Mexico's highest-grade silver and gold districts. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of Inventa Capital, a mining focused merchant bank and incubator with companies around the world. Mr. Konnert is a board member of multiple companies including Tarachi Gold (CSE:TRG) and Vizsla Copper (TSX-V:VCU).

The Company would like to thank Michael Brown for his contributions to Archer and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Archer Exploration

The Company is focusing electric metals projects, which include copper, cobalt, nickel and vanadium. The future demand for these metals is seen as extremely robust, with supply facing a number of significant constraints. The Company is advancing on exploration of its Caster project in Quebec, where airborne geophysics has identified significant anomalies with historical sampling indicating significant vanadium, titanium and iron potential (see Technical Report (NI 43-101) on the Caster Property, filed on Sedar.com on November 27, 2020). The Company is also advancing its potential acquisition of the Zanzui Nickel Project in Tanzania and evaluating other projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. These forward-looking statement or information may relate to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals and fulfilling other closing conditions related to the acquisition of Echelon by the Company; closing of the acquisition of Echelon by the Company; exploration and development of the Zanzui Nickel Project; mining operations, anticipated mineral recoveries, projected quantities of future mineral production, interpretation of drill results and other technical data; anticipated development, expansion and exploration activities; viability of the Company's projects and properties; the acquisition of additional property rights; and the strategic plans, timing, costs and expectations for the Company's future exploration on its properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Archer Exploration Corp

For further information: and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Keith Bodnarchuk, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +1-778-867-263, Email: [email protected]