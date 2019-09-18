Arçelik Named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Household Durables Category

Arçelik is the only Turkish industrial company to be listed in the DJSI in the Emerging Markets Category for three consecutive years and now leads the industry in SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) based on its total sustainability score in 2019. This year Arçelik has also broken new ground by being named a leader in the DJSI's Household Durables Category.

The DJSI is one of the world's foremost sustainability indices and assesses the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies. It assesses companies based on criteria such as corporate governance, financial operations, ethical issues, environmental and social performance of the value chain, risk management, climate change mitigation, transparency, supply chain, and human and employee rights. Leading performers in these categories are listed in the DJSI.



"At Arçelik, sustainability is not just a way of life, it's at the very core of our business model," said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. "To be recognized by the DJSI not only provides validation that our efforts are being seen, but shows that our company vision - 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide' - as well as the investments we are continuing to make in our R&D to create more sustainable household goods, is truly having an impact. This fuels us to keep charging forward to bring the best in sustainable product innovations to our consumers worldwide."



Earlier this month at IFA 2019, Bulgurlu announced its commitment to make its microfiber filtering technology available to competitors in the home appliances industry. This technology is set to roll out in market in 2020. The microfiber filter captures 90% of the synthetic clothing fibers from each washing load, thus preventing more than one million fibers from being flushed down the drain, ending up in the oceans after every load.





For more information on Arçelik's sustainability efforts, visit: http://www.arcelikglobal.com/en/sustainability



ABOUT ARÇELİK

Founded in 1955, Arçelik has operations in the durable consumer goods industry with production, marketing and after-sales services. Arçelik offers products and services in 146 countries with its 30,000 employees, 23 different production facilities in 9 countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), 35 sales and marketing companies all over the world and with its 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) Arçelik is listed on Istanbul Stock Exchange. www.arcelikglobal.com

