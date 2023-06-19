ARC RESOURCES LTD. TO HOST INVESTOR UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") will host an Investor Update on June 22, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will include presentations from members of ARC's senior leadership team.

The event will begin at 1:00 pm (ET) and is expected to conclude at 3:30 pm (ET). In-person attendance is by invitation only. For information or other inquiries please contact Investor Relations. A live broadcast and replay of the event will also be available on ARC's website at www.arcresources.com/investors/events-presentations. We recommend that you sign-in to the event at least 15 minutes prior to the start to ensure sufficient time to register.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

