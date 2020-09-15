ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Amount of $0.06 per Share for October 15, 2020
Sep 15, 2020, 12:30 ET
CALGARY, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2020. As at September 15, 2020, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.43 per share.
ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.
ARC RESOURCES LTD.
For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit ARC's website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:
E-mail: [email protected]
Telephone: (403) 503-8600
Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 - 4th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7
SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.