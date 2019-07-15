ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 per share for August 15, 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 12:00 ET
CALGARY, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - (ARX - TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a monthly dividend amount of $0.05 per share for August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is July 30, 2019. As at July 15, 2019, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.60 per share.
ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.
