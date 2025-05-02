ARC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF RESOLUTIONS AT ANNUAL AND GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 2, 2025.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, ARC's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 11 board members, with 93.64 per cent to 99.69 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Directors Approval Percentage Withheld Percentage Harold N. Kvisle 94.36 % 5.64 % Carol T. Banducci 98.38 % 1.62 % David R. Collyer 98.19 % 1.81 % Hugh H. Connett 99.55 % 0.45 % Michael R. Culbert 99.59 % 0.41 % Denise S. Man 99.69 % 0.31 % Michael G. McAllister 96.01 % 3.99 % Marty L. Proctor 93.64 % 6.36 % M. Jacqueline Sheppard 96.13 % 3.87 % Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 99.08 % 0.92 % Terry M. Anderson 99.22 % 0.78 %

2. Resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors, with 99.81 per cent of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"), as disclosed in ARC's 2025 Information Circular – Proxy Statement, with 98.17 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

Please visit ARC's website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1500, 308 - 4 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

