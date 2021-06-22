ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 22, 2021.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, ARC's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 11 board members, with 96.20 per cent to 99.35 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Directors Approval Percentage Withheld Percentage Harold N. Kvisle 98.31

1.69

Farhad Ahrabi 99.19

0.81

David R. Collyer 96.20

3.80

Susan C. Jones 97.34

2.66

William J. McAdam 98.81

1.19

Michael G. McAllister 97.40

2.60

Kathleen M. O'Neill 98.79

1.21

Marty L. Proctor 98.78

1.22

M. Jacqueline Sheppard 96.66

3.34

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 99.27

0.73

Terry M. Anderson 99.35

0.65



2. Resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors, with 99.84 per cent of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"), as disclosed in ARC's 2021 Information Circular – Proxy Statement, with 94.56 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution.

