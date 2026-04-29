ARC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF RESOLUTIONS AT ANNUAL AND GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 29, 2026.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, ARC's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to appoint 12 board members, with 95.45 per cent to 99.37 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Directors Approval Percentage

Withheld Percentage

Harold N. Kvisle 95.45 %

4.55 %

Carol T. Banducci 98.10 %

1.90 %

David R. Collyer 97.85 %

2.15 %

Hugh H. Connett 98.64 %

1.36 %

Michael R. Culbert 98.11 %

1.89 %

Denise S. Man 98.87 %

1.13 %

Michael G. McAllister 98.66 %

1.34 %

Marty L. Proctor 96.90 %

3.10 %

M. Jacqueline Sheppard 97.59 %

2.41 %

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 98.64 %

1.36 %

Jonathan A. Wright 99.37 %

0.63 %

Terry M. Anderson 98.66 %

1.34 %



2. Resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors, with 99.86 per cent of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

3. Resolution to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"), as disclosed in ARC's 2026 Information Circular – Proxy Statement, with 97.98 per cent of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the advisory resolution.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

Please visit ARC's website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1500, 308 - 4 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.