ARC Resources Ltd. Amends Payment Date for Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 Per Share to February 14, 2020 English English

News provided by

ARC Resources Ltd.

Jan 23, 2020, 11:10 ET

CALGARY, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (ARX - TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") has amended the payment date for its monthly dividend of $0.05 per share from February 17, 2020 to February 14, 2020. The dividend remains payable to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020 and the ex-dividend date is January 30, 2020. As at January 23, 2020, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.60 per share.

ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

Myron M. Stadnyk
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit our website
www.arcresources.com
or contact:
Investor Relations, E-mail: [email protected]
Telephone: (403) 503-8600     Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.

Related Links

www.arcresources.com

Organization Profile

ARC Resources Ltd.

ARC was formed in 1996 with the vision of becoming the premier "blue chip" conventional oil and gas trust in Canada as measured by quality of assets, management expertise and long-term investor returns. To achieve this, we have focused on what we refer to as 'risk managed,...

You just read:

ARC Resources Ltd. Amends Payment Date for Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 Per Share to February 14, 2020

News provided by

ARC Resources Ltd.

Jan 23, 2020, 11:10 ET