ARC RESOURCES CORRECTS EX-DIVIDEND DATE FOR THE Q3 2022 DIVIDEND PAYMENT

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - (ARX: TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") announces a correction to the ex-dividend date for the dividend payment on October 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be September 28, 2022, rather than the previously announced date of September 29, 2022, due to the statutory holiday on September 30, 2022. All other dates and information relating to the dividend payment on October 17, 2022, previously communicated in ARC's September 15, 2022 press release, remain unchanged.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

