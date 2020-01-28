Arbonne Earns B Corporation Certification To Kick Off 40th Anniversary Year

B Corp certification is the only one of its kind, comprehensively measuring a company's social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Businesses are verified by the nonprofit B Lab for their measurable impact on people and planet, and unlike traditional corporations, are required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment. Achieving B Corp certification further signifies Arbonne's commitment to be a mission-driven company that empowers people to flourish.

With 40 years of expertise, Arbonne continues to pioneer clean, plant-based products. Arbonne's new brand platform focuses on a holistic approach to healthy living that improves the MIND. BODY. SKIN.™. With 84% of the world experiencing stress, Arbonne is looking to address a positive mindset in tandem with a healthy gut to innovate around the MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ connection, bringing nutrition and skincare to a new frontier.

"Sustainability is a journey, and our B Corp certification is just the beginning," said Jean-David Schwartz, CEO of Arbonne. "Arbonne is using its business success as a force for good as we build a more inclusive economy for the world. We hold ourselves accountable to support a thriving planet and improved community well-being. We have set impactful goals and will not waiver from our commitments."

One of Arbonne's newest sustainability programs is ArbonneCycle™, a new recycling program for its hard-to-recycle packaging and componentry in partnership with TerraCycle®. Arbonne is making strides to empower business leaders and clients to live waste-conscious lives. The program recently launched in the U.S. with plans to expand globally in the future.

"Arbonne's sustainability pillars that guide all decision making are: Environmental Impact, Employee Welfare, Company Governance, Customer Welfare and Community Impact," said Schwartz. "Through this major milestone, we voice our commitment to always balance people, planet and profit."

Through B Corp certification, Arbonne joins a global network of more than 3,000 companies including Patagonia, Toms Shoes, Ben & Jerrys, and Athleta. As a member of this purpose-driven B Community, Arbonne has set its sights on being not only the best in the world, but the best for the world.

"We are proud to welcome Arbonne to our growing community of Certified B Corporations who are redefining success in business to balance both profit and purpose," said Andy Fyfe, Senior Manager, B Corp Growth & Activation. "Arbonne's move to certify as a B Corp signals a wider societal interest in the power of business to provide long-term value for all stakeholders, including workers, community, and the environment."

For more information about Arbonne's company mission and values, please visit www.arbonne.com. For more information on B-Corp Certification, visit https://bcorporation.net/about-b-corps.

About Arbonne International

Since 1980 Arbonne International, LLC, has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. Arbonne products are available at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. Arbonne is a privately held company and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are over 3,000 Certified B Corps in 150 industries and 70 countries, and over 70,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. Visit http://bcorporation.net for more information.

Arbonne is a proud member of the Direct Selling Association. View the Code of Ethics by which Arbonne abides or contact the DSA directly.

