Arbonne Announces New CEO Tyler Whitehead

In his new role as CEO, Whitehead will continue Arbonne's digital and global expansion efforts, adding his strategic vision to enhance the Arbonne brand and expand opportunity for Independent Consultants through business-model and product innovation, a heightened customer-experience focus and social commerce acceleration. Whitehead has demonstrated his ability to lead by consistently anchoring in a purpose-based culture of human empowerment, transparency and building teams focused on agile execution in rapidly evolving commercial environments.

The brand has seen tremendous momentum over the past three years since it was acquired by Groupe Rocher, the European leader of botanical beauty, offering state of the art R&D facilities to further accelerate Arbonne's science-backed product catalogue. Arbonne's mission of empowering entrepreneurs around the world through its clean beauty and healthy living products resonated with Whitehead for his next career move. "I see great opportunity to lead the company into new frontiers," said Whitehead, Arbonne CEO. "I am looking forward to that challenge and see enormous potential today with Arbonne and an incredible future ahead. I am confident with the talented Arbonne team we will find success and achieve our mission to help more people flourish in a healthy sustainable way."

About Tyler Whitehead

Whitehead has spent the past 18 years in the personal care, nutritional and dietary supplement space in the direct selling industry. Prior to that he was an attorney in private practice specializing in securities, mergers and acquisitions, and finance in highly regulated industries. His recent company experience included executive roles as President, West Region at Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. overseeing strategic global projects and sales and operations in 36 countries, Vice-President of Sales & Operations Americas and Vice-President & General Counsel. He has been active as a Board Member in the Direct Selling Association (DSA), the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), and the International Alliance of Dietary Supplement Associations (IADSA) along with board positions for a number of companies and community organizations throughout his career. Whitehead received his Juris Doctorate from Willamette University and B.S. in Political Science from Idaho State University.

Through his global experience across many cultures and communities, Whitehead draws inspiration from building human connections and learning with others in new and challenging environments – something that carries through both his personal and professional life as a father of 5, spouse and life-partner to another industry-leading and trailblazing CEO (Elizabeth is his inspiration) and still and always aspiring runner, explorer and golfer.

About Arbonne

Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to comprehensively measure a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

About Groupe Rocher

The Groupe Rocher is a profitable and independent family-run group (over 99% owned by the founder's family and with a philosophy of "creative entrepreneurship") with an original positioning (producer, harvester, manufacturer and distributor). Groupe Rocher sales (from nine brands dedicated to women's beauty and well-being: Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau, Stanhome, Dr. Pierre Ricaud, Daniel Jouvance, Kiotis, ID Parfums, Flormar and Sabon) amounted to more than €2 billion in 2017.

More than 17,000 employees work together to ensure the destiny of the group's brands, and the group has also created over 350,000 indirect jobs. The business is an integrated group, characterized by the diversity and synergies of its distribution methods: Remote sales (by correspondence, telephone, Internet), in-store sales (over 6,000 points of sale across the world — brands combined) and direct sales.

Arbonne is a proud member of the Direct Selling Association. View the Code of Ethics by which Arbonne abides or contact the DSA directly.

